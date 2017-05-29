After 24 hours at home, Schapelle Corby has shown us what freedom feels like.

Schapelle Corby is home. Well, she’s in Australia at least. After yesterday’s elaborate effort to evade the media, the convicted drug smuggler’s precise whereabouts remain unclear.

But despite her apparent desire for privacy, the 39-year-old is using her newly created Instagram account to offer the world a curated view of her new life as a free woman.

A new life that apparently feels a little something like this…

Corby shared the above illustration to her new profile with the caption, "FREEDOM hashtagoiloncanvas".

The fantastical painting shows a woman resembling Corby riding a mythical creature. It's not clear who painted it or when.

The Queensland woman's Instagram account has attracted more than 150,000 followers in the two days since its Saturday launch, and has been used to document her highly publicised return to Australia.

Corby had been residing in Bali on parole since being freed from Kerobokan Prison in February 2014, close to ten years after she was arrested for smuggling 4.2kg of marijuana into Indonesia.

She arrived back in Brisbane Airport on Sunday morning under heavy guard, before a motorcade of Mercedes-Benz vans whisked her away to an unknown location.