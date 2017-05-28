As Schapelle Corby left Kuta, it was her handbag that caught everyone's attention.

As Schapelle Corby left her villa in Kuta on Saturday, it was a conspicuous image on her handbag that caught everyone’s attention.

The 39-year-old was on her way to sign her final parole documents after serving more than 12 years in Bali for drug smuggling, when people noticed a large photo of missing child William Tyrrell attached to her black handbag.

The image also featured the words ‘Where’s William Tyrrell?’ in large print.

While the former beauty therapist was holding the bag in clear view, it took reporters some time to spot the image amidst the media frenzy surrounding Corby. Immediately, speculation began about what connection, if any, Corby has to the case of William Tyrrell.

Tyrrell was three when he disappeared from Kendall, on the New South Wales mid-north coast in 2014.

Despite extensive investigations in the years since he went missing, police have found no trace of the boy, and have yet to identify his abductor/s.

A reward of one million dollars has been offered in exchange for information leading to the recovery of the child, and/or the conviction of the offender/s.

While we're yet to know the reason, it appears Corby has a particular interest in the case of the missing child.

Early on Sunday morning, Corby arrived in Brisbane from Bali as a free woman. Here, she can speak openly, but proceed of crime laws mean she cannot sell her story.

Just as Corby's parole period ended, she set up an Instagram account and began posting photos of her last few hours in Bali. Within a matter of hours, she had accumulated tens of thousands of followers.

