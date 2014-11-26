This is the pixie chop everyone warned Scarlett Johansson not to get.

Image: Getty

The trend of mass follicle exodus continues.

But while the rest of Hollywood is all about the ‘lob’ right now, Scarlett Johansson has cut her hair short. Really short.

And it looks amazing.

After undertaking the pre-pixie cut a few months ago, the Her star has now gone the full Tinkerbell. And, frustratingly, the world is asking that not-so-welcome question. Why? Why did you do it? Why? WHY?

In a recent interview with Refinery29, Scarlett explained why she went for the big chop: “I think I just got tired of wearing a ponytail all the time. I [was] always stuffing it under a wig, so I just cut it off.”

This is understandable, though slightly disappointing because, let's face it, inventing the mental image of Scar Jo rocking her trackies and chucking her hair into a high pony makes it slightly more conceivable that she's a mortal like us.

The 30-year-old, who recently gave birth to her first child, Rose, received some (not-so) friendly warnings and advice from those around her. "Everybody kept saying, 'Don't cut your hair! You might hate it!'" she admitted.

But where some of us would cower under the looming ‘what if?’ Scarlett had the ladyballs to say to herself, “Why am I letting other people tell me what to do?”

Yes, Scar Jo. Yes.

As a star of the stage and screen, Scarlett is no stranger to transformations - and we think this one is pretty great.

