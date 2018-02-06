The three most terrifying horror movie trailers of 2018. Read on if you dare.

Oh boy.

Turn on all the lights and gather up your loved ones because things are about to get a little bit creepy.

It seems like 2018 is going to be the year for bloody scary, spine-tingling, absolutely terrifying horror movies – and we’re here for it.

This year we’ll be getting a reboot of the classic horror movie franchise, Halloween, as well as another instalment of the Insidious series.

The next chapter of The Conjuring will also be released; it’s called The Nun and it’s all about that scream-inducing nun from The Conjuring 2.

Yeah… her.

We’ll also be getting a bunch of original horror movies that are guaranteed to have us looking under the bed and checking for the boogeyman in our wardrobes well into the night.

To help you prepare yourself for this hair-raising goodness, we’ve rounded up the scariest movies of the year and their hauntingly good trailers.

Read on if you dare:

Hereditary

Hereditary follows the Grahams, a family who begin to unravel after their grandmother, the matriarch of the family, dies.

Her daughter Annie (played by Toni Collette) suspects a presence has been left behind and believes it has an unsettling fascination with her teenage daughter, Charlie (Milly Shapiro).

As Annie and her husband, Steve (Gabriel Byrne), start to dig deeper into their ancestry, they begin to fear the darkness they may have inherited.

Then things, of course, get really freakin’ terrifying.

It’s only February but the critics are already calling Hereditary the scariest movie of the year. It also has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hereditary will be in cinemas in June.

A Quiet Place

The Quiet Place stars John Krasinki and his real-life wife Emily Blunt. The two play the heads of a family who are besieged by supernatural monsters who hunt by sounds.

The family lives in complete silence in an isolated cabin and communicate solely through sign language in a bid to stay alive.

But then a lantern breaks and all hell breaks loose.

The lack of sound/dialogue in the beginning of the movie is only going to add to the suspense and general eeriness of A Quiet Place.

If you liked Hush, you’ll probably love A Quiet Place. It’ll be in cinemas in May.

Winchester

For almost 41 years Sarah Winchester lived alone in one of the creepiest houses in the world.

Sarah was a widow. Her husband,William Wirt Winchester, heir to the Winchester firearms fortune, passed away in 1881.

In the long, lonely years after his death, Sarah filled her time by adding extensions onto the home she bought in San Jose, California.

By the time of her own death in 1922, what started out as an eight-room farmhouse had been transformed into a sprawling 160 room mansion.

It spanned 24,000 square foot and was made up of a series of nonsensical add-ons – like doors and staircases that led to nowhere.

It’s believed Sarah kept building the extensions to house the souls of the people killed by Winchester firearms – and those souls continue to haunt to the house until this day.

Now Sarah’s story has been turned into creepy horror flick starring Helen Mirren. The movie will explore Sarah’s time in the house and the otherworldly forces that could still be at play in the spooky mansion.

Winchester will be in Australian cinemas in February.

