Saturday's news in under two minutes.

1. Ariel Castro has been confirmed by DNA tests as the father of Amanda Berry’s six-year old daughter. You can read more Mamamia’s coverage of the shocking case involving Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michele Knight here.

2. The Prime Minister has announced a new Manus refugee centre. The new permanent processing centre will begin construction in Papua New Guinea in July.

3. The search for a couple who allegedly jumped from a cruise ship – paramedic Paul Rossington, 30, and girlfriend Kristen Schroder, 27 – has been called off after 48 hours. It is believed Rossington jumped overboard to save Schroder after she fell into the water.

4. Disability Reform Minister Jenny Macklin has stated that the national disability insurance scheme will cover “most” people with autism, reports Fairfax.

5. A woman who was buried in the rubble of the collapsed garment factory in Bangladesh, has been rescued after 17 days. She had some dried food and water nearby when the building collapsed, and attracted the attention of rescuers by hitting the walls with sticks.

6. Health Minister Tanya Plibersek has said a “rigorous” national policy is necessary, that will identify unvaccinated children when they start school. Currently the NSW, ACT, WA, Victoria and Tasmania have legislation requiring that children be vaccinated before school, but News Ltd reports that this is not usually enforced.

7. An uncontrolled fire in the Adelaide Hills continues to burn and is expanding, with firefighters worried about residences in Cherrville.

8. The South Korean President Park Geun-hye has fired one of her chief spokesmen, Yoon Chang-jung, after he allegedly groped woman at a Washington hotel.

9. An Iranian man, who was condemned to die for his crime of murdering a policeman, was saved from the gallows after he had already taken his last step. Under Iranian law, relatives of the victim can pardon a criminal to save them from execution – and in this case the family called out their pardon after the execution had already started, and the accused had been hanging for a few moments.

10. An alligator has attacked a man in Florida who was running from police. Bryan Zuniga, 20, survived, and has since been charged with fleeing police.