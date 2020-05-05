News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

kids

Saturday Sports Legends, we want to hear from you!

ADVERTISEMENT

The world is a bit of a weird place right now.

Among all the other things we’re having to go without, currently, kids (and parents) around the country have had to say goodbye to Saturday sport.

So to fill that very fun hole in our lives, Mamamia and Milo have teamed up to give you Saturday Sport Shorts – weekly, at-home sports sessions with your kids’ favourite sports heroes.

Watch the Saturday Sports segment from our first Saturday Sport Shorts episode. Post continues after video.

On Saturday mornings at 10am, Saturday Sport Shorts drops on Youtube and Facebook. But right now, we want to hear from you!

For the Saturday Sport Legends segment, we want to feature some gold sporting moments.

If you want a podcast for kids, look no further. Post continues after audio.

Send us in a short video – up to 15 seconds – of your kids’ greatest or funniest sporting moment. It could be the time they scored a goal against the odds, or even the time the dog ran onto their court accidentally during a game. Then, be watching Saturday Sport Shorts from 10am on Saturdays to see if your kid is featured as our Saturday Sport Legend.

Submit your 15 second video below!


Tags: kids , parenting-2

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT