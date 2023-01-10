'Have I finally found a fancy vibrator for penises?' Mamamia reviews the Satisyfer Man Wand. 

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real humans to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Yahn (he/him), a 24-year-old living in Sydney reviews the Satisfyer Man Wand.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it.)

I'm not someone who ever really reaches for a sex toy, so I was curious when I first saw it.

Image: Supplied.

I had no idea how it would work because it's quite a big device with a stiff and sturdy handle. The unique shape made me confused about how I would use it but after reading the instruction manual, I realised I'd need to hold it upside down.

Essentially, it's a vibrator for the penis!

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The price for the Satisfyer Man Wand is $119.95 and to be honest, I don't think the price is too expensive. However, I still don't believe it is worth the cost. My friends and I guessed it was around $80-90, so I was surprised when I saw the actual cost.

When you have a toy like the Satisfyer Man Wand, it looks really intimidating... Because of this, many people from my social circle had never tried it out for themselves or heard of it.

It's definitely a fun toy to play around with – so it's worth trying out if you would like to spice up your sex life or solo masturbation experience.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

Using the Satisfyer Man Wand was a little anti-climactic.

It's a really clunky toy that needs a lot of maneuvering to get right. Initially, I thought the actual vibrating end of the toy needed to rest on the tip of the penis but it technically should rest at the base and can be used in an up-and-down motion to get the fullest experience.

I had really high hopes for this toy, because it was exciting to think a toy like this could give me a new experience in the bedroom. But unfortunately, it was just a little lacklustre and complicated. I didn't have the patience to figure it out – which makes me think sex toys shouldn't be that hard.

Image: Supplied.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Interesting... but complicated.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

A 3/10.

I really tried guys... Multiple times. But I always ended up swapping the Satisfyer Man Wand for my hand. I just couldn't get into the right mood while using it.

However, I'm willing to admit that I am not a person who has patience for sex toys. If you are someone who wants to surprise your partner with a new toy – this could be a really fun and exciting one to introduce.

But for me, I've never been interested in them and while I hoped the Satisfyer could convince me I was wrong... it only further proved my personal feelings.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

Great for those that want to edge themselves. Or even to spice up foreplay.

But is it better than your trusty ol' hand? I don't think so...

Found a sex toy that you want to talk about? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Mamamia.