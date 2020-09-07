Two infamous Australian women will soon appear on reality TV. Are they really "celebrities"?

Two women's names have been regularly featured on news sites across the country over the past 12 months.

One is Schapelle Corby. The other is Arabella Del Busso.

Corby is no stranger to the Australian news cycle. The now 43-year-old first made headlines in October 2004, when she was caught carrying 4.2kg of cannabis at Denpasar’s Ngurah Rai Airport, after flying from Brisbane to Bali with her brother and two friends.

From that moment she became one of the most talked about women in Australia. The media loved her. She was young and attractive, and that combined with her outlandish family and courtroom outbursts, made her perfect fodder for front page spreads, opinion columns and current affair show exposes.

At the time of her arrest, then 27-year-old Corby denied putting the cannabis, wrapped in a double plastic vacuum-sealed bag, in her unlocked bodyboard bag. She also claimed that she had no knowledge of the drugs until the bag was opened by customs officials. She has always maintained her innocence.

Her first trial began in January 2005. Although the defence claimed the drugs had been planted in Corby’s luggage by a criminal syndicate of baggage handlers, the panel of judges presiding over the case soon determined the evidence simply didn’t stack up and in May 2005, Corby was sentenced to 20 years in Bali's notorious Kerobokan Prison.

The verdict was broadcast live across Australia and was viewed by millions of ordinary Australians. Corby's face was splashed on the front page of every major newspaper. The paparazzi hounded her family. She became the butt of the joke for standup comedians and TV show panellists alike.

During her time in prison, Corby remained a subject of much fascination in Australia. The media constantly updated the public on Corby's latest scandal, and her family appeared on current affairs shows and screamed at paparazzi in the street.

In April 2012, then Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono granted Corby clemency due to mental illness, cutting five years off her prison term. Two years later, in February 2014, Corby was granted parole.

In May 2017, over a decade on from her arrest, Corby returned to Australia. The media and the Australian public has continued to follow her story as she's settled back into normal life in Australia.

Now she's about to appear on a reality TV show with other Australian "celebrities".

Arabella Del Busso, whose real name is Donna Preusker, first made headlines in 2019.

Her former partner, West Tigers player Josh Reynolds, was charged and later acquitted of domestic violence, after Del Busso took footage showing Reynolds verbally abusing her to police.

In the footage, Reynolds shouted at Del Busso as she sat on his bed, saying she “scared the f**k out of [him]” and asking her to leave.

“Can you get out of my house? I want you out now. I want you out now or I’m going to f**king flip it,” he said.

It later emerged 30-year-old Del Busso had allegedly faked three pregnancies and miscarriages throughout their relationship. She also allegedly duped Reynolds out of money by fabricating stories, including that of the death of her own mother.

Six former partners of Del Busso then came forward with their own stories.

“I know her as Bella Donna Di Donato… She told me she had cervical cancer. I gave her about $2500 to $3000 for her treatment,” one former boyfriend, who did not disclose his identity, told Channel 9 earlier this year.

Michael Hayes, another former partner of Del Busso, was awarded nearly $8000 in a Queensland tribunal after he sued her for the return of money she claimed was needed for a relative’s funeral.

In May of this year, Del Busso appeared on 60 Minutes to tell her side of the story. She told host Tom Steinfort she was there to "set the record straight".

“Especially with headlines, you know, people think I’m a psycho, they all think I’m crazy,” she said.

However, throughout the interview, Del Busso stumbled over her answers and appeared to not be able to keep up with her own web of lies.

Now, Del Busso is set to appear on SAS Australia, alongside Schapelle Corby, and a bunch of Australian celebrities including Merrick Watts, Roxy Jacenko and Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins.

Corby and Del Busso will participate in extreme challenges, be pushed to the edge, and no doubt open up about their own stories on prime time TV.

It's easy to see why Channel 7 signed them. Two controversial, headline-making women being pushed out of their comfort zone and ultimately being forced to be vulnerable in front of a camera is ratings gold.

Even the announcements of their upcoming appearances have sprouted countless Twitter threads, news stories, and opinion polls.

In 2020, the criteria for what constitutes a celebrity or what makes someone famous has changed. People no longer have to slog it out for years, waiting for their big break, to become famous.

Fame can be instantaneous and unexpected. Reality TV royalty like the Kardashians are famous for being famous. Every year a fresh-faced batch of 20-somethings appear on Australian reality TV shows, hoping to increase their Instagram followers and to become the kind celebrities who get featured regularly on gossip sites.

People become famous overnight from viral videos. Millions of people follow influencers on Instagram who claim to have found the fountain of youth in flat tummy teas and teeth whitening products. 15-year-olds are creating their own content empires on TikTok.

There are many ways to become famous in 2020 and the people we choose to follow and uphold as heroes, mentors and leaders are evolving every day.

But are we really at a point where people should be given such a public platform when their infamy comes from doing the wrong thing?

Are we blending the boundaries between being famous and being infamous when convicted and alleged criminals are coming into our lounge rooms at dinner time, and telling their highly edited stories in front of a backdrop of extreme challenges and tearful fellow contestants?

Are we setting ourselves up for a generation of kids who would happily commit crimes, lie and steal to get their 15 minutes of fame?

If this year's reality TV contestants are a convicted drug smuggler and an alleged serial con woman, who's going to be on our TVs in 2021 and beyond.

SAS Australia will premiere on Channel 7 in October.