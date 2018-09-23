Sarahs Day has announced she's expecting her first child with her partner, Kurt Tilse.

Sarahs Day has announced she’s expecting her first child with her partner of two years, Kurt Tilse.

The YouTube influencer announced the news in her latest YouTube video on Sunday afternoon.

The influencer was told that her unbalanced hormones due to PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) would make falling pregnant difficult, and that it would be basically impossible to naturally conceive.

Sarah has also struggled with cervical dysplasia, which means abnormal cells have the chance of becoming cancerous.

“All I’ve ever wanted is to be a mum and carry my babies,” she said in the YouTube announcement.

“I was told by my gynecologist that my unbalanced hormones and my PCOS would make falling pregnant future extremely difficult,” she added.

PCOS is a common, but often misunderstood condition. 12–21% of women of reproductive age will suffer from it and despite the small acronym the diagnosis has many implications.

Patients with PCOS can have problems with fertility, with irregular ovulation and menstrual cycles some patients need assistance to conceive or take longer.

Sarahs Day has over 750,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 500,000 followers on Instagram.