Sarah Harris has given birth to her first child.

Studio 10 host Sarah Harris and her husband Tom Ward have welcomed their first child.

The bubbly TV personality announced she was pregnant back in July, and she revealed she was expecting a boy in August.

She delivered a healthy baby boy named Paul William Ward. He arrived at 11.30am Wednesday, 16 December, weighing 4.23 kilograms and measuring 54 centimetres.

Both Sarah and Paul are doing well.

Sarah said: “Bubs is a bruiser, but perfect. We’re in love!”

It's been a busy time for Harris - she married Tom, an IT specialist, in July last year and spoke publicly about her desire to become a mum soon after.

In March, the couple bought their dream home in Cremorne in Sydney and she also hosted reality TV series Shark Tank.

In October, Harris made headlines after telling pregnancy shamers to "get stuffed" on air after readers posted nasty comments about her appearance in a gossip article.

“When you’re pregnant you do feel very vulnerable and self-conscious about your body," she said at the time.

“I'm kind of fed up with the body shaming that happens when you're pregnant and then the pressure that comes afterwards to lose the baby weight...on behalf of all of the pregnant women out there who might be feeling a little bit chubby and a little bit flabby,...I want to say to the haters, get stuffed."

WATCH Sarah Harris on Studio 10. Post continues after video:

The new parents are looking forward to spending their first Christmas together with their new bundle of joy.

Congratulations on the arrival of your gorgeous little boy, Sarah.

We can't wait to see ALL the pictures...

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery for photos of Sarah's house...