Sarah Harris: “Bubs is a bruiser, but perfect. We’re in love!”

Sarah Harris, 34, has given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ward.

Little Paul William Ward was born at 11:30 this morning.

He weighs 4.23kg and is 54cm long.

In a statement to Channel 10, Harris said, “Bubs is a bruiser, but perfect. We’re in love!”

Harris endured the taunts of online trolls after an online tabloid posted pictures of her without makeup and in casual clothes.

She became a hero to all Australian women when she delivered one succinct message: “Get stuffed.”

“Some of them were just revolting,” she said on Studio 10, “having a go of how huge I am, how fat I am, how ugly I am, and when you’re pregnant you do feel very vulnerable and self-conscious about your body and I did feel pretty awful about the comments and the pictures, but then I thought, ‘You know what? Bugger it, I’m growing a baby. This is me’.

“This is how I get around. Once I leave work, I take off the pretty frocks, the heavy makeup, the hair, I take off my spanx which I’m still wearing. That’s what I look like and that’s OK.”

Very nicely said, Sarah Harris. We think motherhood is going to suit you.

Harris and her husband are looking forward to spending Christmas with their new son.

Congrats to the new parents!