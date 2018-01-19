'Recently I started a new job. When I went to the bathroom, there was a big problem.'

Correct me if I’m wrong, but as far as I’m aware, we are well and truly living in the 21st Century.

I mean, we’re somehow already 19 days into 2018.

And yet, somehow, ignorance still exists when it comes to women and their periods.

Periods are not fun. Pelvic cramps, lower back pain, sore boobs, food cravings, pimples, bloating, headaches, an overall lack of desire to get out of bed for an entire week every month…

Yeah, they suck. But you what’s a bigger issue to me than the symptoms I’m pretty much resigned to?

Sanitary bins.

Or rather, the lack of them.

Recently I started a new job in a male-dominated work place, and on my first day, naturally, I had to go to the bathroom.

There, I discovered, much to my dismay, that there was no bin in the single unisex bathroom.

So, while periods suck, you know what sucks more? When you go to the bathroom on your period, do what you've gotta do - and then find there is no sanitary bin provided. You look around in a panic only to discover there isn't even a regular bin.

So, on my first day in a new job, I'd found myself in rather an uncomfortable predicament.

I had to decide, do I:

a) Flush the sanitary item down the toilet, risking it floating back up/clogging the toilet/flooding the bathroom. (Importantly, option A goes against what my mum taught me.)

b) Sneak the used sanitary item out of the bathroom by slipping it up my sleeve and disposing of it at the next opportunity.

c) Speak to whoever is in charge and demand that every damn cubical contains a sanitary bin. (Who am I kidding? I’d never do that.)



I tossed up the three options and went with option A (sorry Mum).

To be fair, I don’t come across many bathrooms without a bin. Most places are actually pretty good and pop one in every female cubical. But unisex bathrooms need to lift their game. We’re living in a modern era, in an incredibly fortunate nation that supposedly considers men and women equal. There's no excuse.

All female and unisex bathrooms need to be equipped with a sanitary bin that is emptied regularly.

Is that really too much to ask? I don’t think so.