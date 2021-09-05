Sandra Oh found success on Grey's Anatomy. Behind the scenes, the fame was "traumatic".

For Sandra Oh, adjusting to fame hasn't exactly come easy.

The actress was catapulted into the spotlight in 2005 when she landed the role of Cristina Yang in hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Over the next nine years, she became a household name and won a Golden Globe for her role on the show.

But behind the scenes, Oh described her swift rise to fame as "traumatic".

"To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic," she recently told Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

"And the reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy. So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real."

"I went from not being able to go out, like, hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self."

To help adjust to her new life, the actress said she sought professional help.

"I have a good therapist. I'm not joking. … It's very, very important."

Oh later announced her departure from Grey’s Anatomy in 2013, after 10 seasons of the show.

"Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all, and I feel ready to let her go," she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

"It's such an interesting thing to play a character for so long and to actually get the sense that she wants to be let go as well. [Cristina] wants to be let go, and I am ready to let her go."

Since then, Oh has continued to grace our screens and is currently starting in the new Netflix series, The Chair.

Here's a look at the actress' life behind the scenes.

Sandra Oh's early life and rise to fame.

Before she became a household name, Oh grew up in Canada to Korean immigrant parents.

In 2005, she landed her breakout role on Grey’s Anatomy before playing the lead role of Eve Polastri on Killing Eve in 2018.

But while trying to make it in Hollywood, Oh was told by her agent that she likely wouldn't get work because of her Korean heritage.