Where are they now? Every single main character killed off in Stan's Grey's Anatomy.

When you settle down for an episode of Grey's Anatomy, you know crying is a matter of when, not if.

It's a goddamn emotional rollercoaster and throughout the show's 17 seasons, we've lost many tears to this chaotic show.

Often these tears are due to character deaths. Seriously, someone dies nearly every episode.

Watch: Derek and Meredith reunite on Grey's Anatomy. Post continues below video.

Over the years, we've said goodbye to hundreds of characters, from patients to interns and recurring characters.

Main characters aren't off-limits either. Even main main characters aren't off limits (see: Derek Shepherd). At this point, I'm convinced Shonda Rhimes enjoys screwing with our emotions.

Here's where all these past cast members are now.

Patrick Dempsey, Dr Derek Shepherd.

There were a lot of rumours that Dempsey and Rhimes had a... strained relationship, which ultimately lead to the death of one of Grey's most important characters in 2015.

Derek had stopped while driving to help in a car accident, but was hit by a truck. He ended up brain dead, and Meredith later agreed to take him off life support.

Cue inconsolable crying.

Image: Giphy.