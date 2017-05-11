Samuel Johnson's silver Logie was stolen from a pub last night.

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie was nicked from a Melbourne pub that was offering selfies with the silverware for a gold-coin donation to a cancer charity.

Two punters ordered drinks before stealing the Logie – the first of two Johnson won at the ceremony – from the Brunswick Hotel just before 8pm on Wednesday night, police say.

They then reportedly ran from the pub and jumped in a waiting car before speeding off with best actor gong.

Johnson left the award at his local pub so people could take a photo with it for a a donation to his sister Connie's cancer charity, Love Your Sister.

"We passed it to someone to take a photo and the next thing it was gone," publican Richard Kruk told Nine News

"(Samuel) thought I was joking."

Luckily police retrieved the coveted award from some bushes at a golf course in the early hours of Thursday.

Two men were arrested but Johnson and the pub didn't pursue any charges against them, police said.

"It's back and it's safe and sound and I'll give it a polish tonight and put it back behind the bar," Mr Kruk said.