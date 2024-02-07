On Sunday, Samantha Murphy left her home for her morning run. She's not been seen since.

On Sunday morning, Samantha Murphy laced up her shoes and headed out for a run.

Murphy, a 51-year-old mother-of-three, left her home about 7am on February 4 for a run in the Woowookarung Regional Park near her home in Ballarat East, an area she ran in almost daily.

But this time, she never returned.

Police said the 51-year-old's disappearance is out of character, with the search for her now extending into its fifth day. She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon or brown singlet.

Detectives earlier released CCTV footage they said showed Ms Murphy running at 7.16am on Sunday near her home heading towards Yankee Flat Road. They are asking residents in the area to review their CCTV footage from between 7:00am and 11:00am on Sunday for sightings.

Police say found items are not relevant to the search.

For days, emergency services and members of the Ballarat community have rallied in the search for Murphy.

Victoria Police previously said the search area was based on data from Ms Murphy's phone and areas she was known to run.

They were particularly concerned due to the high temperatures on Sunday. The area also contains a number of disused mine shafts.

Ms Murphy's phone was on and with her when she disappeared.

Emergency service vehicles temporarily blocked an entrance to the Woowookarung Regional Park, across the road from Murphy's home, after items were discovered in bushland on Wednesday.

However, after assessment, police said the recovered items were not believed relevant to the search.

A message from Samantha Murphy's family.

On Wednesday evening, a member posted a message on behalf of Murphy's family in a Facebook group set up to aid the search.

"We are holding up as strong as we can emotionally and physically. We pray that Samantha comes home soon safe and sound. We all miss her dearly.

"We have worked with authorities to give any information and have/had tried all techniques to find her that's possible currently."

The post also addressed online commentary about Murphy's husband, Michael.

"For those questioning Samantha’s husband, you need not worry. He is in more pain than anyone and would be the last person to suspect in any of this," the member wrote.

On Wednesday, Michael Murphy told the Herald Sun he was not worried about the commentary as he didn't look online.

When asked if he wanted to clarify anything, he said police had advised him not to say anything.

Samantha Murphy. Image: Victoria Police.

Murphy's daughter and a family friend had also responded to various comments on social media.

"You have no idea what you are talking about," Murphy's daughter wrote. "Be quiet and think before you post."

Murphy's friend responded to "trolls".

"I'm just trying to defend people who are being hurt by malicious comments," she wrote.

"A giving person."

Murphy's friend and director of the Ballarat Centre of Music and Arts Paula Heenan told the Herald Sun Murphy was a very generous person, and her community remained hopeful.

"She will do anything for anybody, she's been a good parent helper," Heenan said.

"She adores her children, absolutely adores her children... There's a lot of very concerned people looking for someone we love very much."

Local Trudi Hooper visited Buninyong Police Station where officers had affixed highlighted maps to a whiteboard, showing where the public could aid the search effort.

The local mother joined other neighbours poking through bushland in the hopes of finding a phone, watch, earphones, or any of Murphy's belongings.

"It's horrible, It's too close to home," Ms Hooper told AAP.

"How can you just go for a run in the morning and not come home? It doesn't make sense.

"I was hoping that I'd get out here and they'd tell me it has been called off and that she'd been found already."

Another worried neighbour told Daily Mail Australia Murphy's disappearance was a shock for the community.

"It's just such a worry because you just don't know what has happened. Is there someone out there? We just don't know," she said.

-With AAP.

Feature image: Victoria Police.