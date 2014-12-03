News
lifestyle

Sam Armytage has chopped off all her hair.

Samantha Armytage is making changes.

Drastic changes.

Hair-related changes.

The Sunrise host has embraced her inner Bingle and given her golden locks THE BIG CHOP.

She made THE BIG REVEAL on her Instagram this afternoon. Let’s just hope she doesn’t end up like that other famous Sam (Samson, I’m talking about Samson) who lost all his strength with the loss of his hair. We doubt it though, “The Bingle” is a pretty strong look.

So long, sweet locks of Sam…

Want to see some more pics of Sam, doing lovely Sam related things? Checkout our gallery below.
