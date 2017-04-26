Sam Wood came into the Mamamia office and he has nice eyes.

As a straight man I can’t say this to him.

But… but they’re blue. And dreamy.

Anyway.

The former Bachelor contestant and fitness expert has tailored a workout around watching TV and it’s the most innovative thing to come to the fitness world since Zumba.

Having built a reputation post-reality-TV for short, sharp workouts that can be torn through in three minutes absolutely anywhere, this one truly takes the cake.

Sam Wood’s ad-break workout routine.

Step 1 – Leg lowers x 20

Make sure you keep your lower back flat on the ground, and tighten your tummy muscles. Chuck a pillow under your lower back if hard floors are bothering you.

Lower your feet to whatever level you can, and exhale as you lower them. Inhale as you bring them back up.

Simples.

Step 2 - 20 sec side bridge

Keep your elbows under your shoulders, and your feet neatly stacked on top of each other. Make sure you do 20 seconds each side, too. No cheating.

Step 3 - 20 crunches

Bend your knees, chuck your legs in the air, and cross your feet over each other.

Step 4 - Plank to finish

Hop in the plank position, with your shoulders over your elbows, and hold it until the end of the ad break.

And as soon as that TV show comes back on?

You're done!

Do you have any quick workouts? When do you try and sneak them in? Let us know in the comments below...

