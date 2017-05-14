We now know the gender of Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski's baby.

We’ve got two servings of happy news for you, Australia. Not only is our very first Bachelor baby on the way, we now know the gender, too.

On Sunday evening, Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski – who met on the third season of The Bachelor Australia in 2015 – announced they are expecting their first child together.

As one would expect, their huge fan base was whipped into a frenzy.

Not content to let his followers recover from that Bachie bombshell, Sam decided to drop a second one about an hour later.

“Eve [Snezana’s daughter from a previous marriage] is going to make the best big sister and many questions about whether she is going to have a little brother or sister,” his caption teased.

Now, some famous people would just leave it at that. But not Sam Wood — this a man who delivers.

The personal trainer directed fans to the Facebook page for his fitness program 28 by Sam Wood, where he’d posted a video with a very telling caption.

“Happiness does not do it justice. What better day to announce that it will soon be me and my 3 girls! #BetterBuildAManCave” he wrote.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Eve is going to have a little sister.

Frankly, it’s too much excitement to handle on a Sunday night.

The gender reveal followed Sam and Snez’s his-n-hers pregnancy announcements on Instagram earlier in the evening.

“Snez… a) has just eaten a bowl of pasta bigger than her head, b) can’t do up her pants, c) is having a BABY! d) all of the above,” Sam captioned his, before answering his own question: all of the above.

Snezana, a scientific sales representative-turned-stylist, took a sweeter approach to her announcement.

She shared a photo of herself with 11-year-old Eve and a clearly growing bump, happily announcing the family of three would soon be four.

Sam and Snezana were engaged in December 2015 and are in the middle of planning an overseas wedding for half-way through 2017.

For a time, the couple battled through the haul of a long-distance relationship, splitting their time between Sam’s home in Melbourne and Snezana’s base in Perth.

Snezana explains how life has changed since she and Sam moved in together.



In January last year, they closed the distance when they bought a three bedroom home in Melbourne together.

Soon, all the bedrooms will be in full use. Happy Mother’s Day Snez!

