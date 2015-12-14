News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fitness

The Bachelor's Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski are engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official. The Bachelor’s Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski are engaged.

Sam announced their beautiful news earlier this evening on his Instagram along with a picture of Snezana’s beautiful engagement ring.

He captioned the image with, "She said YES! When you know, you know. I love you Snezana."

Snezana also shared the picture on her account with the caption, "Happiest Girl in the World."

WATCH Sam and Snezana reveal their relationship. Post continues after video...

Sam and Snez are currently in Tasmania, visiting Sam's home state. Reports earlier today suggested that Sam and Snez were struggling with their long distance relationship. Clearly not!

Congratulations Sam and Snez. We wish you all the best.

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery to see more pictures of Sam and Snez...
Tags: celebrities , celebrity , entertainment , hot-right-now , the-bachelor

Related Stories

Recommended