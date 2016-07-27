Sam Burgess confirms he and his wife Phoebe are expecting their first baby.

There’s a baby Burgess on the way!

After friends let slip that the footy star and his wife, Phoebe, were expecting, Sam has confirmed the news in an interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa.

“It’s exciting news, we’re both over the moon! Phoebe’s been amazing through the first trimester,” he told the show.

Sam – who plays for the South Sydney Rabbitohs – said that he and Phoebe were keen to keep the sex of their new baby a surprise. “I’d like to not find out, I’d like a surprise and it’d be nice to have something to keep for ourselves throughout this process, so we’ll wait and see,” he said. “Phoebe’s running the show, so she’ll make the final call” he laughed. Of course, Fitzy and Wippa couldn’t resist asking whether the couple had decided they wanted to have kids straight away; the pair married in December, in an intimate ceremony on a property owned by Phoebe’s family in Bowral, last year.

“We didn’t want to put any pressure on it or anything really, whatever happens, happens…and thankfully, six or seven months in, Phoebe found herself pregnant.”

Burgess said the support from friends and family since they broke the news has been overwhelming, despite them spilling the beans to the press earlier this week.

“They are really so happy. They’ve been carrying on as normal, no particular cravings for Phoebe so far. She feels very lucky,” a friend told the Daily Telegraph.

We don’t blame them – we’re already counting down the days until baby Burgess arrives.

Want more of this loved up pair? Take a look through our gallery: