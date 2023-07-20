News
sports

'I would've loved to have been out there.' Matildas captain Sam Kerr pulls out of World Cup opener.

Sam Kerr has been ruled out of Australia's Women's World Cup opener against Ireland and the subsequent game against Nigeria through injury.

Kerr, the Matildas' captain and all-time leading goalscorer, picked up a calf injury in Wednesday's final training session.

According to Football Australia, the Chelsea striker will be assessed after the Matildas' second group game against Nigeria in Brisbane on July 27.

"Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training," Kerr said in a social media post as crowds poured into Stadium Australia in Sydney.

"I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve.

"Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can't wait to be a part of this amazing journey, which starts now."

Mary Fowler replaces Kerr in Australia's starting line-up against Ireland at Stadium Australia on Thursday night and is the only change to the team that beat France 1-0 in Melbourne.

Ireland star Denise O'Sullivan has overcome a shin injury to start.

The Matildas opening game against Ireland begins at 8pm AEST.

-With AAP.

