Wait, what's going on with Sam Kerr?

Sam Kerr, the captain of Australia's women's soccer team, is to face trial in England accused of the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

Kerr, who also plays for Chelsea in the Women's Super League, appeared in court in the UK on Monday accused of using insulting, threatening or abusive words that caused alarm or distress to PC Lovell during an incident in the suburban district of Twickenham in London on January 30.

The soccer player appeared at Kingston Crown Court via video link and spoke only to confirm her identity and to enter a not guilty plea to the charge, reports say, as per AAP.

She is expected to go to trial in February next year with two police officers scheduled to give evidence. The trial is due to last four days.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said Kerr was given a court summons on January 21.

"The charge relates to an incident involving a police officer who was responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare on January 30, 2023, in Twickenham," the spokesperson said.

In a statement to ABC News, the sport's governing body Football Australia said it was aware of the legal proceedings.

"As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time. Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate," they said.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined due to an ACL injury since January. The injury is expected to keep her out of the Paris 2024 Olympics, despite the Matildas qualifying — beating Uzbekistan 10-0 in Melbourne last week.

In May, Kerr carried the Australian flag at the coronation of King Charles in Westminster Abbey.

— with AAP.

Feature Image: AAP.