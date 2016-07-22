Sam Frost was absolutely adorable in her 'babetown' teenage years.

Ah, those awkward teenage years. The ones we would much rather pretend didn’t happen, and we’d much prefer to burn all of the incriminating photographs of our fashion/makeup/hair disasters.

Except if you’re Sam Frost.

The former Bachelorette-turned-radio host bravely shared a throwback snap on her Instagram, telling her followers to “meet teenage Sam”.

In the photo, Sam proudly shows off her braces, even though she says she had a “mouth full of painful ulcers”. She also said she’d only “just discovered tweezers”.

“I then spent the next five years with no eyebrows,” she wrote.

Her Instagram was flooded with supportive comments from fans, praising her for sharing a “real” insight into her past.

“You are a beautiful girl inside and out, stay strong,” read one comment, while another said, “you are real and that’s what makes you so amazing.”

It’s been a tough few weeks for Sam, who revealed that constant trolling and fake Twitter accounts had worn her down. She sent an alarming tweet at the beginning of July, telling her haters that they had “won”.

Sam says she didn’t realise how dire her state had become until boyfriend of one year, Sasha Mielczarek, told her “all you do is cry and you’re not talking to me”.

“And I said to him, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore. I don’t want to wake up everyday anymore’,” she said.

“And it wasn’t until I said that out loud, because I’d just been bottling it all in, and I saw the helplessness in his face, and I realised it’s not fair for me to want to give up.”