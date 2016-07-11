'I don't want to be here anymore': Sam Frost reveals heartbreaking mental health battle.

Last week, after long-running battle with cyber bullying, former Bachelorette Sam Frost sent out a worrying tweet to her followers.

“It got to a point for about three or four months that I would come to work, and go home.

“I wouldn’t even want to leave my house, I was so in an awful place, I was in a really really dark place. I’d shut my friends out, I’d shut my family out. I’d come to work, and go home, and I’d stay shut in that dark horrible place.”

Sam says she didn’t realise how dire her state had become until boyfriend of one year, Sasha Mielczarek, told her “all you do is cry and you’re not talking to me”.

“And I said to him, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore. I don’t want to wake up everyday anymore’,” she said.

“And it wasn’t until I said that out loud, because I’d just been bottling it all in, and I saw the helplessness in his face, and I realised it’s not fair for me to want to give up.”

The guidance she received from both her boyfriend and family, as well as a getaway to Bali, was what Sam needed to steady herself and seek professional help.

But just as she felt she was reaching a good place, the discovery of “fake accounts” that were imitating her and contacting loved ones sent Sam into a downward spiral.

Click through to see the best of Sam Frost’s Instagram. (Post continues…)

Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram Image: @fro01 Instagram

“It just all fell heavily on me again. I’ve worked so hard to get away from that dark place, [but] these trolls are relentless, they won’t stop.”

Rove offered comforting words of support to his co-host as she struggled to hold back tears.

“I know you feel the pressures of this job, and I think you get a lot of unnecessary scrutiny for who you are and what you do, and not enough praise for how well you’re doing it,” he told her.

“I adore you, and I’m so glad you’re here.”

Now that she’s started an uphill fight, Sam has one message for anyone else in a similar position.

“I can guarantee you the best thing I ever did was I admitted to myself and a loved one that I’m actually not okay.”

Sam, we’re with you, and we’re sending you all our love.

If you or a loved one is suffering with depression, Mamamia urges you to contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or to visit the Beyond Blue website.