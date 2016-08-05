It was the interview that left her sobbing down the phone.

Sunrise presenter Sam Armytage told Australian Women’s Weekly she considered quitting her job after an interview with mixed race twins left her accused of being racist.

The 39-year-old interviewed British twins whose physical appearances were vastly different despite their shared lineage.

"The Aylmer twins come from a mixed race family in the UK," Armytage said.

"Maria has taken after her half-Jamaican mum with dark skin, brown eyes and curly, dark hair but Lucy got her dad’s fair skin — good on her — along with straight red hair and blue eyes."

The phrase "good on her" was considered a racist remark as though Armytage had congratulated the twin on her white appearance.

The news presenter later explained the phrase was a self-deprecating remark at her own fair complexion.

Listen to Sam on no filter... Post continues.

Armytage told the publication her decision to stay was fueled by the notion she refused to let her critics win.

"I thought about quitting for a split second and then I thought, absolutely not — I'm not going to let the haters win, I’m not going to let the bastards win," she said.

Critics of the comments were said to have hounded the journalist on social media and even went so far as to send death threats.

Armytage made a full on-air apology to those offended by her remark.

Feature image via Instagram: @sam_armytage.