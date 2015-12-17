News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Sam and Snezana's engagement announcement in the paper was an epic fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian newspaper has managed to make an epic fail in it’s coverage of the engagement of The Bachelor’s Sam and Snezana.

Kiis FM has reported that the paper ran a story after former Bachelor and personal trainer Sam Wood, 35, popped the question to his girlfriend, Snezana Markoski.

The paper ran a picture of “Sam and Snezana” to go with the story – however, it was runner-up Lana Jeavons-Fellows that was pictured, instead of Snez.

Awkward... and even more so considering that Lana was widely predicted to win the series (and Sam's heart).

Sam and mum of one Snezana got engaged after dating for just a few months after falling for each other on the hit reality show.

Shortly after their engagement, Sam shared the news on his Instagram, posting "When you know, you know." Snez was clearly over the moon, posting "Happiest Girl in the World” a short while later.

WATCH Sam and Snezana reveal their relationship. Post continues after video...

Just yesterday, the engagement ring designer Carson Wolf, of Bensimon Diamonds, revealed that the stunning princess cut, two carat, halo style sparkler came with an impressive $50,000 price tag.

Wold told Fairfax that he had met Wood in secret to finalise the design and that it had taken a team of jewellers a week to create.

We're not sure how such a big mistake could have happened,but we're guessing Sam and Snez are probably too preoccupied with their wedding planning to worry too much.

We're also guessing the paper will be sure to double and triple check it's Bachelor-related articles next time...

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery to see more pictures of Sam and Snez...

Tags: relationships , wedding , celeb-news , celebrities , celebrity , gallery , love , marriage , social-media , tv , women

Related Stories

Recommended