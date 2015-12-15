In the same day the mags claimed their romance was on the rocks, Bachelor Sam Wood and his squeeze, Snezana Markoski have announced their engagement.

The good-looking duo were said to be struggling with a long-distance romance, with Snez and her daughter, Eve, living in Perth and Bachie Wood calling Melbourne home.

But it turns out the happy couple were in Tasmania, Sam’s home state, planning their future together.

The reality TV dude said he couldn’t wipe the smile off his face. And, with a rock like that, we imagine Snez is pretty happy too. Snezana also posted the same image to Instagram, calling herself the “happiest girl in the world”.

Their engagement comes three months after their love was revealed on The Bachelor season finale.

Sam and Snez.

Congratulations to a lovely pair.

