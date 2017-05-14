Australia's first Bachelor baby is on the way.

Happy news, Australia: our very first Bachelor baby is on the way.

On Sunday evening, Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski announced they are expecting their first child together.

“Snez… a) has just eaten a bowl of pasta bigger than her head, b) can’t do up her pants, c) is having a BABY! d) all of the above,” Sam captioned an Instagram photo of the pair, who met on the third season of The Bachelor Australia in 2015.

He answered his own question: all of the above.

Snezana, a scientific sales representative come stylist, has an 11-year-old daughter Eve with her previous husband.

She also shared a pregnancy announcement of her own, with a photograph of herself, Eve, and a clearly growing bump.

The reaction from fans has been overwhelming. The picture and caption has attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of comments congratulating the couple on their news (and perhaps Snez’s pasta eating skills?).

They were engaged in December of the same year and are in the middle of planning an overseas wedding for half-way through 2017.

Snezana explains how life has changed since she and Sam moved in together.



For a time, her and Sam battled through the haul of a long-distance relationship, splitting their time between Sam’s home in Melbourne and Snezana’s base in Perth.

In January last year, they closed the distance when they bought a three bedroom home in Melbourne together.

Meet Snezana Markoski: The scientific single mum who became a loved-up style guru



Soon, all the bedrooms will be in full use and we, for one, are so excited to meet Australia’s first Bachelor baby.

Happy Mother’s Day Snez!