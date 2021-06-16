Salma Hayek, Harry Styles, an owl and the weirdest celebrity story of the week.

There is only one story I care about right now, and it involves Salma Hayek's owl puking on Harry Styles.

What a sentence. What a visual. What a story.

For a while now, the world has known about Salma Hayek's pet owl. Her name is Kering, which is also the name of the multinational corporation specialising in luxury goods that her French billionaire husband happens to be the CEO of.

It's all very relatable.

Watch: Salma Hayek's owl soiled the perfectly coiffed hair. Post continues below video.

Hayek really bloody loves Kering. As the story goes, Kering is a rescue owl she persuaded her husband to bring into their family, which also includes multiple dogs, a cat, rabbits, horses and an alpaca.

She regularly shares photos and images of them hanging out, and I don't want to... assume, but I'm pretty sure Kering is Hayek's favourite thing in the world. Sorry to her husband.

In April, Hayek and the owl were even featured in People's Most Beautiful issue. Bold move, considering Kering is not a... person.