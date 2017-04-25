The moment Salma Hayek thought she'd sprung her husband having an affair.

Salma Hayek, star of Frida, Desperado and yes, Puss in Boots, has revealed the moment she thought her husband of six years was having an affair.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 50-year-old joked about how the language barrier between her and husband Francois-Henri Pinault can lead to a few… difficulties.

Salma was born in Mexico, and speaks Spanish, while her husband prefers his native French.

"English is like Switzerland, it's the neutral territory... so we speak in English with very bad accents, both of us," she told Fallon.

And it's those accents that paved the way for the moment Salma assumed she had sprung her husband in the midst of an affair.

"I see his phone, and there is this message...'Hi, this is Elena," Hayek said.

"'If you want to improve your English you have to practice. Do you want to practice now?'

"I was so furious. I said, obviously she's desperate, he's not calling her. Should I say something? No...I trust him, I'm not going to say anything."

But just four hours later, Salma confronted him over dinner.

"I'm eating and I go, 'Who the hell is Elena?' He's like, 'I don't know'," she said.

"I said, 'You tell that Elena that I speak English and you can practice your English with me!' He said, 'Do you mean Elsa'?"

With that, Francois-Henri began to laugh.

It turns out, Elsa was an app that he had downloaded to work on his accent and improve his English.

Although her relationship was safe, Salma had a warning for viewers: "Don't get it because his French accent is still very strong, so... it doesn't work."

