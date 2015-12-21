Salim Mehajer could be facing 10 years in prison.

Remember Salim Mehajer, the controversial Sydney deputy mayor who threw Auburn’s Australia’s most outrageous wedding of the year?

How could we forget, right?

Well, according to The Daily Telegraph, the millionaire property developer has landed himself in just a little bit of legal hot water.

It turns out the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have recently issued Mehajer and seven of his associates court attendance notices for electoral fraud offences relating to his successful 2012 Auburn Council campaign.

Watch the ‘Behind The Scenes’ edit of Salim and Aysha’s pre-wedding video (post continues after video).

The investigation involves both his sister Fatima, his brother-in-law Jamal Elkheir and five others who ran as candidates in the same poll.

Apparently, something seemed just a touch fishy to the AFP when, in the weeks leading up to the ballot, the Australian Electoral Commission was inundated with requests from people wanting to change their enrolment address to Auburn Council’s first ward.

Surprise, surprise, the first ward just so happened to be where Mehajer was running as a candidate.

Leading up to the ballot the Australian Electoral Commission was inundated with requests from people wanting to change their enrolment address to Auburn Council’s first ward. (Image via Network Nine)

It turns out the AFP have been keeping a close eye on the wealthy 29-year-old for the three years since his election. If proven guilty of forging documents, Mehajer could be looking at up to 10 years in prison, while his sister and colleagues are facing maximum jail sentences of two years each.