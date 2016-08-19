Sailor Brinkley is tired of being compared to Christie Brinkley.

The 18-year-old daughter of model Christie Brinkley has just taken down her internet trolls in a major way.

Posting a message to Instagram, Sailor Brinkley has slammed those who keep comparing her to her model mother, saying she is “fed up” with the constant negative comments she receives.

“Everyone needs to stop putting me and my siblings and me and my mother in competition. I believe comparison will kill you. Comparison to others is toxic and unhealthy,” she wrote, under a screenshot of a sampling of the nasty comments left on her on a news article.

"As long as I am happy healthy and kind to others why should I care if I am not as 'pretty' as someone else? Let alone not as 'pretty' as my own blood relatives?"

Sailor also pointed at that being a child of a celebrity is definitely not as easy as it seems. She's constantly compared to her mother, and has been forced to remind her fans that she is her "own person", with "my own beliefs and own thoughts and my own face!"

Go figure.

"Yes, I am so fortunate that my mother is my mother. And she will always be an inspiration to me. But being constantly compared to her 50+ years of success at only 18 years old? And being told I could never amount to what she was and what she looks like? Doesn't feel great."

"I'm just a person figuring out what I want to do and what makes me happy. Leave me alone," she ended her post.

How Mamamia's Mia Freedman deals with her haters.