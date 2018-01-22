News
fashion

All the looks you need to see from the SAG Awards red carpet.

After the powerful statement made by an all-black dress code at the Golden Globes, colour has returned to the red carpet.

But that doesn’t mean the message behind the wear black movement has been forgotten. Far from it.

For the first time, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards has a female host, Kristen Bell. The ceremony also has a complete line up of female presenters. It seems the action is catching up with the talk.

The fashion on the red carpet also reflected that. Black was replaced by every colour imaginable, from Alison Brie’s red thigh splitting dress to Bell’s hot pink dress.

Here are all the looks you need to see from the SAG Awards red carpet 2018.

All the looks from the SAG red carpet 2018

