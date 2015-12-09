People are sending Christmas cards to a little girl who lost her family in an arson attack.

Two years ago, Safyre Terry, lost her father and three siblings in a deadly arson attack.

The eight-year-old suffered burns to 75% of her body with family calling her survival “a miracle”.

Safyre now lives in New York with her paternal aunt, Liz Dolder, who has also set up a Facebook page to support her niece.

Last week Dolder made a post on the page asking the community to send Safyre Christmas cards.

“I wonder how many of my friends would take the time to write and send Safyre a Merry Christmas card that she can hang on her card tree,” the caption read.

Dolder told Buzzfeed News that she had bought a card-holder, shaped like a Christmas tree, that could hold up to 100 cards and Safyre wanted to fill it up.

“We maybe get 10 cards a year, and the card tree holds 100,” she explained.

The post, which went up only a few days ago, has received more than 3,000 likes and the cards have already started to roll in.

Hundreds have also left comments on the original photo, offering their overwhelming support.

“I sent a card with one dollar. It isn’t much, but just imagine if everyone sends even just one?” writes a woman.

And she is not the only one, people are sending money and packages from across the world.

“You’re gonna need a bigger card tree,” one man noted.