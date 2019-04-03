"It looked extremely sturdy." The dog toy that killed a woman's golden retriever.

A woman has shared a warning about a type of rope dog toy after her golden retriever passed away.

Posting to the Vizsla Dog Lovers Facebook group, the woman shared that her 14-month-old dog swallowed rope from a ball toy, and died after surgery failed to revive her.

She hoped to raise awareness about the danger of some dog toys, sharing that they removed almost a metre of rope from her dog’s intestines.

“I purchased several rope toy balls for my dogs at Home Goods. They looked extremely sturdy and impossible to destroy. However I found them in pieces the same day. I quickly threw them away hoping none of the dogs swallowed the pieces,” she began the post.

"Unfortunately one of our dogs was not so lucky. The ball unravelled and tore several holes in her intestines as she tried to pass it. They removed 3 feet of rope that was entangled in her intestines. They also removed 14 inches of perforated intestines. The damage from the rope was so extensive that she passed away two days later," she added.

The dog parent explained that there wasn't the option for another surgery, as her dog became septic.

"We did not even have the option of having another surgery. She quickly became septic and bled from her intestines into her stomach. I wanted to warn everyone of how dangerous these toys are."

Here are the details of the dog toy, as reported in Vizsla Dog Lovers.

Where are they sold?

Petsmart, Petco, Homegoods, Marshall's and TJ Maxx.

How long until they unravelled?

One day.

What were the symptoms?

Vomiting , diarrhoea, excessive water consumption and lack of appetite.

What is the danger of the rope ball ?

The danger lies in the rope. The ball unravels into several feet of rope that dogs can swallow.

According to Preventative Vet, rope dog toys are "generally safe for the right types of chewers", but that many dogs do end up undergoing surgery to remove rope from their stomach or intestines.

The site also emphasises that dogs should never be left with rope dog toys unsupervised.

