Ryan Reynolds' tribute to Blake Lively on Humans of New York will ruin your mascara.

You can always rely on Humans of New York to provide your daily dose of life-affirming/heart shattering/thought provoking personal stories.

While the popular Instagram account usually focuses on everyday people encountered on the streets of New York, it occasionally features someone a little more high-profile.

Today’s post stars none other than Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, photographed during the Met Gala. And its caption has resulted in an enormous puddle across the globe’s surface from all the hearts that have been melted.

“She always responds with empathy,” Reynolds’ tribute to Lively — his wife and fellow Hollywood A-lister — begins.

“She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old.”

The 40-year-old goes on to explain that Lively has in turn made him a more empathetic person, even in relation to his own personal relationships.

“I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember,” he admits.

“She made me remember the good times.”

What's that? You have something in your eye? Don't even try to blame it on cutting onions, buddy.

If it makes you feel any better, you're not the only one getting all misty-eyed over the Deadpool star's lovely words — the post has been flooded with heart emojis (alongside many, many sobbing ones) and heartfelt comments from fans.

"This is insanely touching," one wrote.

Listen: Osher Gunsberg shares his best love advice on the Love Life podcast. (Post continues after audio.)

"That's what the best people do for each other, couples or not," another added.

'Bring out the best in one another' is the second important relationship lesson we've gleaned today from Lively and Reynolds, who have two young (and adorable) daughters together.

The duo also demonstrated the art of colour-coordinated couples dressing on the Met beige carpet. Check it:

Well played, you two.

While you're drying your eyes and fixing your mascara (damn you, Ryan Reynolds), you can check out the rest of the Met Gala red carpet fashions right here: