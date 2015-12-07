News
entertainment

Ryan Gosling got an uncontrollable case of the giggles on live TV.

Watching Ryan Gosling suffer from an incurable case of the giggles is even better than watching him strut around shirtless in Crazy Stupid Love.

The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend and lost composure during a sketch about an alien abduction.

To be fair, he wasn’t the only one. All the comics were biting their lips at Kate McKinnon’s performance of a chain-smoking small-towner whose experience of alien abduction was somewhat less enlightening than that of Gosling and another SNL cast member Cecily Strong.

Aidy Bryant and Bobby Moynihan both had shiny eyes and twitching mouths, but it was our guy Gosling who succumbed to full-blown, shoulder-jiggling glee.

Watch it here.

Apparently, the show’s creator Lorne Michaels does not approve of mid-sketch giggles, or “breaking”.

In my opinion, actors cracking up in the middle of comic performances only serves to heighten the hilarity, especially when it’s a usually very serious method-actor type like Gosling.

