Don’t mess with Maximus unless you want some very, very bad headlines.

Virgin Australia has learnt the hard way not to mess with a man who can build an ark after refusing to allow Russell Crowe’s kids to take their hoverboards on a recent flight.

The father of two, who saved Sydney’s Rabbitohs, could not manage to save what Santa brought with the airline stopping his two sons at check in and being told that his children’s hoverboards were not permitted in the plane’s hold.

The furious father took to social media to demand an answer.

He was simply told that there was no way those hover boards were getting onboard.

Fairfax Media reports that Crowe forgo the flight and that he and his two sons, Charles, 12, and Tennyson, 9, did not progress past the check-in desk forgoing the flight.

Comedian Joel Creasey bought into the furor tweeting “You’re a millionare [sic], babe. Get some perspective. Enjoy Tiger. They don’t even have real pilots x”.

At this stage Crowe played his Dad card.

“I’m a father Joel, with two kids at an airport, trying to start our holiday,”

It has been reported that all major Australian airlines and most international carriers have banned hoverboards, or as Crowe called them “Segway boards” due to safety concerns.

Virgin Australia updated its dangerous goods policy to include them on its no-fly list in mid-December.

“At Virgin Australia, safety is our number one priority. In the interests of passenger safety, Virgin Australia does not permit the carriage of lithium battery operated small recreational vehicles, such as self-balancing boards, hoverboards, aero wheels as checked-in or carry-on baggage,” Virgin posted on its Facebook page and Twitter account on December 18.

Cheap hoverboards have been blamed for a series of house fires across the UK and the United States.

The fire concerns relate to the lithium batteries that power the boards. Recent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tests showed that transporting lithium batteries was more dangerous than previously thought because they easily caught fire if they had a defect, physical damage or short-circuited.

Online retailers such as Amazon stopped selling some brands imploring customers to throw them away and NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay banned them announcing they carry fines of up to $637.

But Maximus became so enraged he threatened to avenge this unfair treatment by challenging the airline to a duel.

“At my signal, unleash hell”

Or at least threatening to never, EVER fly with them again.

Crowe tweeted “Goodbye Virgin. Never again.”

Take that Virgin Australia. Never mess with a dad and his kids’ hoverboards.