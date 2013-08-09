Friday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Opposition Leader Tony Abbott have finally agreed on an election debate. The pair will go head to head this Sunday night at the National Press Club in Canberra from 6:30pm.

The debate will be moderated by the ABC, but all networks will air a feed of the footage. Mamamia’s election blogger Scott Limbrick will be live tweeting the debate from the @Mamamia account.

2. A Brisbane women whose twin toddlers starved to death will not be charged for murder. The 35-year-old made an earlier plea of manslaughter, which has been accepted.

The woman’s defence team argued that if the woman was ‘in denial’ after the death of her toddlers, she could not have possibly have intended to kill them. You can read more about the case here.

3. A two-year-old girl was hospitalised after a dog attack yesterday. She is in a serious condition in the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

This attack comes less than a week after 2-year-old Deeon Higgins was attacked and killed by a family dog, which prompted Miranda Devine to call for a ‘dog buyback’ scheme.

4. Labor’s new candidate for the federal seat of Forde is former Queensland premier Peter Beattie. Beattie has declared himself the “underdog” in the race for the seat, which is currently held by the LNP.

At a press conference yesterday Mr Beattie said: “I’m not taking anything for granted … This will be the toughest fight that I’ve ever been in in my political career. I’m not the favourite in this seat. I am the underdog in this seat. I have a battle ahead of me.”

Last night Beattie spoke to Leigh Sales on ABC’s 7.30 Report, and discussed Labor’s asylum seeker policy, saying that he doesn’t like it – but can’t think of a better policy. Beattie said: “Of course I squirm about it, of course I think I wish there was a better way to do it … No, I don’t like it, but I can’t think of a better way to do it and it’s the right policy.”

5. Two boys have been arrested in Canada in connection with the death of a teenage girl who took her own life following extensive bullying. The name or ages of the boys is not yet known, but they’re reportedly being held over their involvement in the Rehtaeh Parsons case.

Rehtaeh was only 15 when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of four boys. Rehaeh’s mother claims that her daughter took her own life when she was 17 because she was so badly bullied online after the assault.

6. After being arrested for the second time on allegations of sexual abuse, Australian entertainer Rolf Harris has lost his position as the host of British television show Animal Clinic.

The show was originally pulled from air in April when Harris was first arrested, and when the second series returns Ben Fogle (an English adventurer, broadcaster and writer) will be the host.

7. Another baby weighing more than six kilograms has been born naturally. A British woman gave birth to the largest baby ever born in Spain, yesterday. There is some confusion among initial reports, but the baby girl weighs either 6.2 kilograms or 6.02 kilograms.

