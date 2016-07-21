Ruby Rose has had the last word about her feud with Khloe Kardashian.

It’s been a whirlwind week in celebrity-Twitter-land.

And now, Ruby Rose just wants everyone to get along.

Just days ago, the Orange Is The New Black star found herself going head-to-head in a heated Twitter debate with Khloe Kardashian, after defending 19-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz.

Moretz, presumably referring to the recent terror attack in Nice, tried to give her fellow stars a reality check. 'Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world,' she wrote.

'Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant.'

'Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole.' Image via Instagram: @chloegmoretz.

But Khloe Kardashian wasn't happy. Probably because Moretz was clearly taking a direct swipe at her sister, Kim. So Khloe did what any threatened celebrity would do - she tweeted an image of Chloe in a bikini, next to a graphic image of an unknown blonde woman, quipping: 'Is this the a hole you're referring to @ChloeGMoretz ???'

The situation was made more awkward by the fact that the unflattering photo wasn't even one of Chloe.

Enter: Ruby Rose. She defended Chloe, tweeting: '@ChloeGMoretz @0hbubbl3s @khloekardashian Yo Khloe I thought you were rad when I met you but this is awful and this is a 19-year-old girl.'

'Nobody likes being bullied or made to feel worthless.. Yet so many people will go above and beyond to make others feel that way.'

Khloe then tweeted, 'I’m the last person to bully but have an animal instinct to protect and defend my family.'

But now, Ruby wants everyone to know she's mature AF. 'Having different views and experiences doesn’t mean that person must become your enemy,' she wrote on Twitter.

'Otherwise we are going to end up so filled with anger and hate this world will become hell on earth.'

'The media predicted and pushed for beef and more public "dragging" (I hate that word so much) social media wait in anticipation for a full blown war...prodding and prodding, pitting and pitting,' her message read.

'But that wasn't going to happen because I didn't drag or insult Khloe when my opinion clashed with hers. Instead we spoke because that's what adults do. And took the time to understand and except our views on some matters.'

WHHHA?! You mean to say people can sort out differences without airing their grievances all over social media and threatening legal action?

Well I never...