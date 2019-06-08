Natasha Scott, the mother of two-year-old Ruben Scott, has posted a heart-wrenching message to her Facebook profile, farewelling the little boy.

The Queensland toddler, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found dead in a dam 100 metres from his family’s homestead on Friday afternoon. He had wandered off on their vast remote Cape York cattle station.

Natasha Scott shared two photos of her with Ruben on Friday evening, writing, “These are the very last photos and memories I’ll ever have of you my son.

“I love you so incredibly much and I’ll always have you in my heart. I never ever thought I’d have to make a status like this in my entire life, but this is what it’s came to and I have to come to the realisation that you’ll never be in my arms again. The love I have for you is completely unconditional and always will be.”

She continued: “I hope you’ll be watching over me up there, I’ll forever need your guidance. Fly high my son, I love you to the moon and back. I wish I could’ve outlived you. You’ll be my forever and always.”

Natasha’s Facebook post has received hundreds of well-wishes from friends and family and also from strangers offering their condolences.

“Our thoughts go out to Ruben’s family, friends and the communities of Maramie and Kowanyama, as well as everyone involved in the search during this difficult time,” Queensland police said in a statement, after they located Ruben’s body.

Ruben had been last seen by his mother at 5.44pm on Tuesday, sparking a frantic race against time to find the little boy.

His family, police officers, SES crews and people from neighbouring properties searched for him on foot, horseback and motorbike.

Late on Thursday, police told the toddler's family too much time had passed for the two-year-old to have survived. Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson vowed searchers would not give up looking for Ruben to give closure to his family.

With AAP.