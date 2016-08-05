By Lucy Carter and staff

Sydney man Adeel Khan, who was found guilty of killing three people by setting fire to his shop, is sentenced to 30 years in jail.

The former Rozelle convenience store owner was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of the September 2014 murder of 27-year-old Chris Noble, and the manslaughter of 11-month old Jude and his 31-year-old mother Bianka O’Brien.

Khan, 46, was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Noble’s flatmate, Todd Fisher, wounding a second flatmate, Corey Cameron, and destroying a building for financial gain.

He will not be eligible for parole until at least 2044.

Mr Noble and his flatmates lived above the store and Ms O’Brien and her family lived in a neighbouring unit.

During her sentencing remarks today Justice Elizabeth Fullerton said Khan had repeatedly said sorry while he was being extricated from the debris following the blaze.

She said Khan gave evidence that although his business had not been profitable, he had withdrawn approximately $50,000 from the business to meet his debts.

Khan continually denied responsibility for deaths

Despite the guilty verdicts, Khan had continually denied responsibility for the deaths, and during the trial he claimed armed men tied him up and blindfolded him on the night of the blaze.

Khan admitted to buying containers of petrol, but denied lighting fuel-soaked lengths of cloth that linked the containers throughout the shop, which led to a huge explosion and fire.

The prosecution argued Khan lit the blaze to get out of his failing business and make an insurance claim.

During sentencing submissions, Mr Noble’s mother, Liz Noble, revealed she now had a tattoo of her son’s final words to her while trapped in his burning bedroom.

Ms Noble said the different verdicts had been distressing because there was no difference between the lives lost.

Prosecutor Mark Tedeschi said while the murder offence did not fall in the worst-case category, the manslaughter offences did.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.