Kate, Will and the growing bump arrive in New York for their royal tour.

New York pulls out all the stops to welcome the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in New York to a very warm reception for their two day royal tour.

After being greeted by screaming fans at JFK airport, the couple and their entourage (sans baby George) headed to their hotel, the historic Carlyle Hotel on the edge of Central Park, a favourite of Will’s late mum Princess Diana.

Fans also lined the streets with balloons, signs and streamers, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royals.

"I just want to welcome them to New York," said James Barden, 25, who was among the crowds who waited hours outside The Carlyle. "It’s really exciting to see them. I hope they look my way."

Kate, 32, who is five months pregnant with their second child, showed a hint of her baby bump under her heavy coat as the pair made their way into the lobby.

"It's good to be here," William told the hotel's managing director Giovanni Beretta before being escorted to their suite, reportedly complete with "wide window views of Central Park".

Kate and Will can also enjoy a the view of the iconic Empire State Building, lit up in the red, white and blue colours of the Union Jack in their honour.

The royals' brief visit to the States is jam-packed with events, kicking off tonight with a private fundraising dinner for the American Friends of the Royal Foundation.

Then tomorrow, William will travel to Washington D.C. to meet with US President Obama and Vice President Biden at the White House before speaking at the World Bank about illegal wildlife trafficking.

He'll then fly back to New York to attend a basketball game with Kate at the Barclays Center. Beyonce and Jay Z are also reported to be attending the game, which could make for an interesting double date!

To see exactly where the royal couple will be staying, click through the gallery...

