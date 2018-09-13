News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

5 things Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should definitely do when they visit Dubbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello.

Yes.

It turns out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have added a very important stop to their royal tour of Australia.

They’re comin’ to Dubbo, mate.

Yep, the hub of the central west is about to get a lil’ bit fancy.

As a former resident of Dubbo, I thought I’d help the royals out with their itinerary… because there’s so much to do in a town with three Subways.

1. Visit the zoo

In case you missed it, Dubbo has a zoo.

The zoo has lots of animals in it like lions and tigers and meerkats.

It was also once the temporary home of Dubbo's most-wanted criminal, Malcolm Naden.

Anywho, I think the royals would quite enjoy a burn around the zoo in a golf cart, while consuming a $18 ice cream from the kiosk.

2. See a ghost at the Old Dubbo Gaol

Dubbo also has an old gaol.

The kind of old gaol that is most certainly haunted by bearded old men who say things "I'll kill ya in ya jolly old swag, ya mole" or something like that ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

3. Chuck a maino

It's very important that when one visits Dubbo, they chuck a few laps of the main.

Macquarie Street is home to at least one of the three Subways in Dubbo and it also has some nice small shrubs.

4. Go for a walk along the river

The royals should definitely enjoy a stroll along Dubbo's infamous Macquarie River.

If they're lucky they might spot our one famous person gathering together a water-based gang:

5. Get a sub

They might be able to get one of those two-for-one deals... or not.

Tags: fame , royals

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT