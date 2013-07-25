Kate and Wills announce the Prince of Cambridge's name.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Prince William and Kate Middleton have announced the name of their new baby boy to the world.

The Prince will be called George Alexander Louis.

The traditional name is likely to have been chosen as a nod to Queen Elizabeth II’s father George VI, who led England during World War II and her grandfather George V. Alexandra is also the Queen’s middle name.

The royal couple have been quick to announce the name in comparison with Prince Charles and Lady Diana who waited a week to tell the world what William’s name would be. It took a month for the announcement of baby Prince Charles’ name.

Below are the first pictures of the (adorable!) royal baby, Prince George of Cambridge:

“He’s got a pair of lungs on him, that’s for sure” laughed William with the waiting press, when he introduced his new son to the camera crews and journalists who have been camped out for weeks.

Both the Duke and Duchess seemed in very high spirits, the Duke even joking that he’ll ‘remind him of his tardiness when he’s older, because I know how long you’ve all been standing out here,” when asked why they took so long to leave the hospital (sheesh, give them a break).

The Duke added: “He’s got her looks thankfully!”

Kate said “It’s been very emotional. This is a very special time.”

Kate wore a polka-dot dress, which many are speculating was a nod to Diana’s outfit from when she left the same hospital with William in 1982:

The most endearing part of the Prince of Cambridge’s first appearance was when William loaded up the car-seat himself, with Mum deciding to sit in the back with bub while Wills drove the trio home. Just like any other new family.

Need more pics? Obviously! Here’s a gallery:

The proud parents posing for the cameras Outside the hospital. Daddy putting him in the car seat. Safe in the car seat. Awwwwwwww. Close-up in the car. The Middletons visiting. The royal grandparents.



Kensington palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a baby boy at 4.24pm (London time) on July 22. Prince George reportedly 8lb 6ozs.

This was the announcement from the palace:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 4.24pm. The baby weighs 8lbs 6oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well and will remain in hospital overnight.

Prince Charles also made a touching statement, welcoming his first grandchild into the world. He said:

“Both my wife and I are overjoyed at the arrival of my first grandchild. It is an incredibly special moment for William and Catherine and we are so thrilled for them on the birth of their baby boy.

Grandparenthood is a unique moment in anyone’s life, as countless kind people have told me in recent months, so I am enormously proud and happy to be a grandfather for the first time and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the baby in the near future.”

It was announced the day previously (for us Aussies, anyway) that the Duchess was on her way to the hospital – and media of the world went into a frenzy.

The website of the of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.

And if those few pictures aren’t enough, here’s a whole gallery of royal baby moments to keep you going:

