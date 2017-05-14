Police are 'taking a close look' at one of Roxy Jacenko's Instagram posts.

Sweaty Betty PR founder Roxy Jacenko is potentially in trouble with police after she posted an image of her children driving a motorised toy car on a public street with no helmets on.

The 36-year-old reportedly posted footage to Instagram of five-year-old daughter Pixie and three-year-old son Hunter driving a mini motorised 4WD.

They were on a street in Tamarama in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney and neither child was wearing a helmet.

According to Confidential, police are investigating the footage to determine if the act breaches any road rules under NSW law.

This isn’t the first time Jacenko has attracted unwanted attention about road safety and her children.

Last October, the entrepreneur copped criticism after she posted a selfie that showed her daughter in the front seat of her car without a booster seat.

More recently, Jacenko’s followers were quick to point out her car appeared to be illegally parked in the background of a photo.

Listen: Roxy Jacenko opens up to Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast. (Post continues below.)



This latest issue comes just weeks before Jacenko’s husband Oliver Curtis is set to be released from prison.

He has spent 12 months behind bars after being found guilty of insider trading.

During that time, Jacenko has received treatment for breast cancer, continued to raise her children and manage her PR firm.