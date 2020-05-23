The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. From fresh roses to all white everything, Roxy Jacenko’s home office is 100 per cent bougier than yours.

If you’ve been working from home since coronavirus began, you’ve probably got your home office sorted by now, yeah?

A nice ergonomic chair, perhaps? Some natural light or a view of the living room. Maybe even a monitor and a mouse, if you’re lucky.

We’re sure your set up is lovely, but you should know, Roxy Jacenko’s home office is 100 per cent chicer than yours.

The Sydney-based PR queen and business owner has shared some photos of her home office on Instagram, and we’re not jealous. At all.

There's a long, sleek, white desk big enough for a small team. Multiple big, beautiful bouquets of fresh, white flowers. A feather lamp that looks like a work of art. And there's actual art in there, too.

Presumably, this is where Roxy gets sh*t done while her Sweaty Betty PR offices are being cleaned. The mum-of-two also shared an image of the HQ being professionally sanitised so her employees can work safely from the office should they choose.

Now, excuse us while we go wipe down our work stations with a surface wipe.

2. CUTE: Looks like MAFS' Seb is relocating to Sydney to move in with Lizzie.

Considering all the MAFS feuds, breakups and incidents of couple swapping we're accustomed to, hearing one of the reality TV show'scouples is legitimately thriving is a raging success.

The couple in question? Seb Guilhaus and Elizabeth Sobinoff.

Despite recent whispers of trouble in paradise (ugh), Seb shared he is relocating to Sydney, where Lizzie lives, from his current home of Adelaide. The only issue? The dude is having a hard time finding a new housemate to take over his current lease.

Posting on Instagram, the MAFS groom called out for anyone looking for a new pad 'for four months' to slide into his DMs. While some reckon this could mean he's only moving to the east coast temporarily, the more likely answer is his current lease ends in a few months.

Good luck to the guy with his housemate search. Been there.

3. "She felt trapped": Meghan Markle reportedly suffered from panic attacks living in the UK.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been incredibly candid about the emotional toll that joining the British Royal Family took on her.

There was the much-discussed interview during her 2019 trip to South Africa with Prince Harry, in which she shared that she wasn't "OK" and that the public scrutiny had been "really challenging".

Then, of course, came the couple's resignation as working Royals in January; a move they hoped would free them from the stalking gaze of the tabloids and allow them to build a "more private life" for their young son, Archie, in North America.

But according to a new report in US Weekly, there was far more to the Duchess' struggle than she let on.

An unidentified "inside" source told the magazine that Meghan suffered panic attacks while living at Forgmore Cottage in London, and “was nervous to step outside her own front door because of all the negative attention she attracted".

If the source is a) real and b) correct, then we can rest assured that the former Suits actor is “thrilled to have escaped the chaos of London,” the insider says. “She feels like a new person.”

4. That hot Irish bloke from Normal People took his chain out for a run.

It's the chain that inspired millions of fantasies and an Instagram fan account (@connellschain).

And now, the golden star of the series Normal People has been spotted out in public.

The chain was photographed while being taken out for a jog by Paul Mescal, the Irish actor who wears it in the adaptation of Sally Rooney's popular novel, which streams in Australia on Stan.

And goodness it looked good. Shiny, smooth, glinting in the London Spring sunlight.

Mescal looked fine too, we guess. Although it remains unclear what happened to his shirt. Judging by the Daily Mail photographs, his outfit appeared to consist of white shorts, socks and runners. The end.

5. Lisa McCune lives with her 3 teenage kids and their father. She's 'happily single'.

Australian actress Lisa McCune has shared a rare glimpse into her private life in a new interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

The Blue Heelers and Sea Patrol actress, who is described by the publication as 'happily single', says she and her former partner Tim Disney still live under the same roof with their kids in Victoria.

"We all live on one property so we’re here for the kids – we have to because our work is so all over the place," the 49-year-old said.

"Tim and I are very much dual parenting. We are all over them as parents. I think it takes two people a lot of the time. As a family, we’re talking a lot. I’m insisting everybody have dinner together."

Their lives look a lot like everyone else's, homeschooling and co-parenting teens who spend way too much time online.

McCune added, "I have three teenagers who don't particularly really want to hear anything that I have to say, they're just interested in their friends! They have been spending far too much time gaming and watching series and their online life is very strong."

"And there's complaints about how much internet we have got..."

You can read the full story on Lisa McCune and Tim Disney's co-parenting lifestyle here.

Feature image: Instagram/@roxyjacenko.