Roxy Jacenko 'overwhelmed' by support following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Having announced her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this week, PR mogul and mum-of-two Roxy Jacenko has said she is “overwhelmed” by the kindness that has been shown to her.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the 36-year-old said that the support helps make “challenging times like these that much easier,” adding, “it is just remarkable.”

The Sweaty Betty CEO also said celebrities including television presenter Sally Obermeder, model Kyly Clarke, makeup artist Napoleon Perdis and Olympic swimmer Dawn Fraser had all reached out since the announcement.

Determined to keep a positive attitude throughout the treatment, Jacenko told Channel 9 reporters on Wednesday that it was business as usual, saying from the seat of her car, “I’m going to work now and then a biopsy,” adding, “you never expect things in life. You’ve got to tackle things head on and that’s what I’m going to do. I’ve got two young kids and I’ve got a responsibility so I’m going to keep doing what I do. And it’s business as usual, I’ve just got a few appointments in between and a laptop.”

In addition to phone calls and flowers, Jacenko has received hundreds of well wishes left on her social media pages.

“You are totally awesome Roxy and you’ve got this. I love your ‘Face things head on’ attitude. Sending positive go get ’em vibes to you and your family xxx,” one user commented.

“Wonder Woman right here! You are an inspiration to all women in business and will show cancer who is boss!! Love and light! X,” another added.

Roxy Jacenko

Others took the opportunity to share personal stories, with one user sharing how breast cancer had touched her own family.

“@roxyjacenko my mother was diagnosed with late stage cancer not long ago and was able to overcome it, amongst other things happening at the time. Wishing you the best in getting over this dip.”

Amanda McLeod found out she had the breast cancer gene when she was in her 20s’. She tells Monique Bowley about what it was like having double mastectomy and how she recovered



