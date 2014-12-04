The Project say goodbye to another host.

You know how they say all good things must come to an end?

Well that saying kind of SUCKS.

Tonight, The Project is farewelling Rove McManus.

Although we knew this day would come – we’re still sad. Rove, who joined the panel as a guest host in July – has filled the BIG hole left by Charlie Pickering in March.

Tonight’s @rovemcmanus final show with us! He’s been great but we still demanded his pass back. A photo posted by The Project (@theprojecttv) on Dec 12, 2014 at 9:25pm PST

It’s been a year of seat-swapping for the show – with the departure of Charlie and Dave Hughes and the announcement that Carrie Bickmore is expecting her second child.

So the next question is – who will be replace Rove?

Our money (and our hopes) are on regular co-host Waleed Aly. Aly has just resigned his ABC TV roles, leaving him with a happy hole in his schedule.

But for now – we’ll just have to wait for the announcement. And while we wait – here are our favourite Rove moments from The Project this year:

The time he made Kim Kardashian balance a champagne glass on his bum…

The time he kissed Ed Sheeran…

The time he became Patron of Assist A Sista…

Rove – it has been an awesome five months. Thank you.

You will be missed.